Still witnessing a 50-50 petrol-diesel split in Delhi NCR: Mercedes-Benz India CEO Santosh Iyer

Santosh Iyer, vice president, sales and marketing, Mercedes-Benz India

Rarely have cars played a major role in driving Indian movie plots, but the Mercedes-Benz SL, one of Merc’s most storied sub-brands, is the exception. As the convertible that famously featured in the 2000 movie Dil Chahta Hai, the SL is forever associated with upward mobility represented by 90s and 2000s Bollywood protagonists, and the freedom that’s associated with a front-engined convertible. It’s also one of the most prestigious car launches to be overseen by Mercedes-Benz India CEO Santosh Iyer, whose strategy of prioritising top-end vehicles for CY2023 appears to be paying off. “The first quarter showed clear 107% growth in the top-end segment — 25% of the sales are coming from top-end vehicles. We want to curate the segment and give more to our customers,” said Iyer, in an interaction with Moneycontrol at the launch of the AMG-powered SL55.

The new Mercedes-AMG SL55 comes with a twin-turbo V8 with 476bhp of power and a top speed of 295 kph. It gets a soft top roof, and a lighter chassis (SL stands for super light). Its cinematic influence isn’t limited to India alone. “If you saw the movie AIR recently, you’d notice even Michael Jordan wanted a red SL,” says Iyer. With a price tag of Rs 2.35 crore (ex-showroom) the car is the fourth AMG-powered launch for Mercedes-Benz India this year alone.

That said, the year will see the return of former bestsellers, including the GLC, which has traditionally been closer to the volumes segment for Merc. However, Iyer confirmed that supply chain constraints, which have forced some of the brand’s best-selling models into a waiting period of 6-7 months in some cases, continue to be an issue, and have played a role in the delay of the new GLC’s launch. It’s a car that has previously surpassed the cheaper GLA in sales numbers. “There’s no point in selling 50-odd cars followed by a huge waiting period” says Iyer, who’d rather launch the vehicle when the brand is ready to cater to the demand.

The brand sold a record 15,822 units in CY2022 and the Chakan plant is designed to produce twice that number. “We have installed capacity for 20,000 cars, going up to 40,000 cars. Capacity exists. Even if we do a third shift at the plant, there’s a shortage of parts and components due to shipment delays. We have to prepare ourselves better.” says Iyer, confirming the launch of the GLC, which is the only volume model in a launch calendar filled with other top-end vehicles such as the A45 AMG and the G400d.

Bullish on diesel

The G400d, in fact, features the most powerful diesel powertrain in a Mercedes-Benz in India. At a time when diesel sales are shrinking, even from the SUV segment, Iyer remains bullish on the prospects of diesels. “Despite markets like Delhi NCR having a fear that diesel cars won’t be allowed after 10 years, we still see a 50-50 split between petrol and diesels in Delhi,” says Iyer.

Predictably, diesels fare better in markets in the South. “In the South, 80 percent of the demand is for diesels. But it’s the opposite with sedans. There, 70-80 percent of the demand is for petrol cars only,” says Iyer. While several manufacturers are going the hybrid route, in the sub-Rs 30 lakh SUV market, hybrids aren’t likely to supplant diesels at Mercedes-Benz.

In the entry-level SUV market, four out of five SUVs sold are powered by petrol. The premium-end of the market, particularly with SUVs, continues to see strong sales of diesel powertrains. “We will go straight to electric,” said Iyer, adding that the GST bracket for hybrids doesn’t justify the cost of bringing a “strong hybrid” into the market. “Most of our cars are 48V hybrid cars anyway.”

EV play

On the electric vehicle front, Iyer says that the brand is on track to achieve 25 percent sales from EVs in the next four years. “Our EV strategy has been very different from other brands. We brought the absolute top-end EV and began locally assembling it. Even the EQB, which had a similarly priced counterpart in the GLB, now sees far more demand than the latter,” he said. “80 percent of the demand here is now for the EQB despite there being a longer waiting period”.

This is markedly different from early 2023, when Iyer stated that consumers were opting for whichever of the two models came with a shorter waiting period. “There’s a clear preference for EVs. Given the growth in our top-end segment, our upcoming EV launches will be in the high-end segment,” he said. Mercedes-Benz India is expected to launch four new EVs in the next 8-12 months, depending on how much the supply chain shortage eases.