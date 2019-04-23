Sterlite Tech Q4 net profit up 47% to Rs 165.17 cr

Optical fibre maker Sterlite Technologies on April 23 posted about 47 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 165.17 crore for the quarter ended March 2019. This is against a net profit of Rs 112.42 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Sterlite Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 1,791.16 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 846.64 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

For 2018-19, net profit was higher by 68 percent at Rs 563 crore, while revenue from operations increased 59 percent to Rs 5,087 crore from the previous financial year.

The board of directors has recommended final dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity share for 2018-19.

The company said it has achieved an "all-time high order book of over Rs 10,500 crore".

Also, it filed its highest-ever number of patents in a single year, taking its global patent filing count to 271.