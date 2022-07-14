Sterlite Power's Brazil arm bags 2 transmission projects

Power Grid | CMP: Rs 219.30 | The share price gained over 3 percent after the company was declared as the successful bidder for TSEP from Neemuch SEZ, a transmission system for evacuation of power.

Sterlite Power on Thursday said its subsidiary in Brazil has won two transmission projects. The projects have been bagged by Sterlite Brazil Participacoes S.A.

Located in states of Bahia and Sergipe in Brazil, one of the projects will focus on developing a 113-km long transmission line and 300 MVA transmission capacity for Sergipe.

The second project, located in states of Mato Grosso and Para, involves building a 505-km long transmission line and 850 MVA capacity to address the energy demands in the regions of Claudia and Novo Progresso.

The projects will be implemented over a period of 42-60 months and are estimated to generate 32,000 direct jobs during the construction period. With a strong pipeline of transmission projects, Sterlite Power is making a significant contribution in enhancing access to reliable power in Brazil.

"Our footprint is further strengthened with these critical project wins,” Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power said. With a strong pipeline of transmission projects, Sterlite Power is making a significant contribution in enhancing access to reliable power in Brazil.

Amitabh Prasad, CEO of Sterlite Power Brasil, said, Brazil is very important for our investments, a country where the power sector has a long-term pipeline… with these two projects, we will continue to contribute to the flow of energy in the regions of Bahia, Sergipe, Mato Grosso and Para.

Besides, Sterlite Power Brasil has six projects in the country, three of which will be delivered this year and the remaining are in the project developmental stage.