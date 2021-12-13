MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Sterlite Power to expand transmission projects in Brazil for Rs 250 crore

Sterlite Brazil Participaes S.A. (Sterlite Power Brasil), a subsidiary of Sterlite Power Transmission, is preparing to to expand transmission and substation projects in the states of Minas Gerais and Paraiba, the company said.

PTI
December 13, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST

Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd’s Brazilian arm Sterlite Power Brasil plans to expand projects in two regions of Brazil with a capital expenditure of Rs 250 crore, a statement said on Monday.

Sterlite Brazil Participaes S.A. (Sterlite Power Brasil), a subsidiary of Sterlite Power Transmission, is preparing to to expand transmission and substation projects in the states of Minas Gerais and Paraiba, the company said.

The estimated capital expenditure the expansion projects will be Rs 250 crore (BRL 181 million) approximately. The requests for an authorizing resolution for the construction of an additional scope came from the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL), the company said.

The company’s portfolio is located strategically in important areas from the perspective of transmission connectivity and intends to continue to increase its capacity, it stated.
PTI
Tags: #Brazil #Business #Companies #Sterlite Power
first published: Dec 13, 2021 03:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.