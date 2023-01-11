 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sterlite Power secures Rs 305 crore funds

PTI
Jan 11, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST

The project involves construction of a transmission system comprising a 400/132kV GIS sub-station at Kishtwar and a 400 kV transmission line from Kishenpur to Dulhasti.

Sterlite Power on Wednesday said it has received funds worth Rs 305 crore from Aseem Infrastructure Finance to set up the Kishtwar Transmission Ltd (KTL) project in Jammu.

"Sterlite Power secures Rs 305 crore funding from Aseem Infrastructure Finance for Kishtwar Transmission project," it said.

The transmission system will aid evacuation of 1,000 MW of power from Pakaldul Hydro Electric Project to the Kishtwar sub-station.

"This will be our second project in the region after delivering the mega NRSS Kashmir project ahead of schedule," Akshay Hiranandani, Executive Director - Corporate Finance at Sterlite Power, said.

In December 2022, Sterlite Power acquired the KTL Special Purpose Vehicle.