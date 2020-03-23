App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sterlite Power concludes sale of 3 power transmission projects in Brazil for $100 million

Sterlite Power said, after these transactions, the company retains seven projects in several Brazilian regions, which are at different phases of execution.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
S&P BSE Utlities | 2019 return: -9.42 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 1946.60 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 1763.28
S&P BSE Utlities | 2019 return: -9.42 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 1946.60 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 1763.28
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sterlite Power today said that it has concluded divestment of its three power transmission assets worth $100 million in Brazil. The three assets, including Arcoverde, Novo Estado and Pampa, have been sold to Investment Fund Vinci Energia, ENGIE Transmissão de Energia Participações, and FIP Brasil Energia and CYMI Construções, respectively, for a total consideration of BRL 566 million or $100 million, the company said in a statement.

It said, after these transactions, the company retains seven projects in several Brazilian regions, which are at different phases of execution.

Vineyards, in Rio Grande do Sul, is in the advanced phase of construction, already partially energised, corresponds to 70 percent of the enterprise and is scheduled for final delivery this year.

Close

The other six are in different phases of environmental licensing. Passing through the Northeast with Dunas, Borborema and São Francisco.

related news

In the midwest, Goyaz, and in the north, there is Marituba and in the Southeast, the company continues with Solaris.

Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said “We delivered our first project ArcoVerde in May 2019, much ahead of schedule."

"Recently we divested some of our projects to marquee developers and investors, which reflects the high quality of assets in our portfolio. We remain committed to sustainable execution of our projects which contribute to the expansion of the energy transmission system of Brazil.”

Acquired by Investment Fund Vinci Energia, the project Arcoverde in operation since May 2019 and delivered 28 months ahead of the schedule established by ANEEL (The Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency) (August 2021).

The Sterlite Power is a global developer of power transmission infrastructure with projects of over 13,315 circuit kms and 23,885 MVA in India and Brazil.

It is also the sponsor of IndiGrid, India's first power sector Infrastructure Investment Trust (“InvIT”), listed on the BSE and NSE.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 02:58 pm

tags #Brazil #Business #Companies #India #Sterlite Power #World News

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.