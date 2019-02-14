Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 11:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sterlite Power bids for two battery energy storage projects in US

Whatsapp

Sterlite Power on Thursday said it has submitted bids for two storage projects in the recently concluded auction of Salt River Project utility in Arizona, USA. Bids have been submitted for a cumulative capacity of 400 mega watt (MW).

"This marks the first foray of Sterlite Power into grid connected battery energy storage systems (BESS)," the company said in a statement.

Grid connected BESS are rapidly achieving commercially viability for utilities around the world as total system costs have dropped approximately 60 per cent over the last 5 years, the company added.

Pratik Agarwal, Group CEO, Sterlite Power said BESS would form an integral part of grid planning and buildouts going forward.

"Our foray into grid connected battery storage will allow us to stay ahead of this technology's adoption and continue to empower humanity by providing reliable access to power," he added.
