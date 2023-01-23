Sterlite Power bags orders worth Rs 3,800 crore in April-December

Representative image

Sterlite Power on Monday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 3,800 crore in the first three quarters of this fiscal, which is 90 per cent higher than a year ago.

The orders were bagged by the 'solutions' business unit in the domestic and international markets during the first three quarters FY23, showing a growth of 90 per cent growth compared to the same period of FY22, a company statement said.

Sterlite Power is a leading power transmission developer and solutions provider.

The new order wins are for the uprate of existing power transmission lines for 132 kV, 220 kV and 400kV of Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and state utilities like Meghalaya Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (MePTCL), and West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (WBSETCL), it said.

For Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd (HVPNL), the company will supply and install OPGW for fiberization of the state's existing transmission network for 66 kV, 132 kV, 220 kV and 400kV.

In the products business, the company bagged prestigious orders for conductors and OPGW from large customers in India, Americas, SAARC, and MEA region, the statement said.

Orders include supplies for major green energy transmission projects in India and abroad.

The company has also acquired strategic orders for the supply of Extra High Voltage (EHV) cables to state utilities like Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RVPNL).

The company has also been marking its presence in Turnkey EHV Cable Projects including Substation at various Utilities i.e., UPPTCL, OPTL & MPPTCL.

Manish Agarwal, Director & CEO India Transmission Business, Sterlite Power, said in the statement, "With power utilities facing increased pressure due to a rapidly growing population, increased demand and ageing infrastructure, there is an urgent need for uprates and upgrades."