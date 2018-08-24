App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 08:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sterlite Power appoints Rui Chammas as Brazil CEO

We are delighted to welcome Rui to Sterlite Brazil. He has a rich experience in running large organisations in the energy industry.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sterlite Power today it has appointed Rui Chammas, former CEO for Biosev, as the leader of its Brazil business. The company has a portfolio of 9 projects, entailing an investment close $1.7 billion in the country, a company statement said.

"We are delighted to welcome Rui to Sterlite Brazil. He has a rich experience in running large organisations in the energy industry. With his appointment, we reinstate our deep commitment to the Brazilian Transmission Sector," Pratik Agarwal, Group CEO Sterlite Power, said in the statement.

Chammas has worked for more than 11 years in the Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem. Prior to that, he was associated with the French chemical company Rhodia for 13 years, it added.

The Sterlite Power is a developer of power transmission infrastructure with projects of over 12,500 circuit kms and 20,500 MVA in India and Brazil.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 08:05 pm

