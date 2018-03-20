App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 20, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sterlite Power acquires Rs 1,500 cr Goa-Tamnar project

The project will deliver an incremental 400kV feed to Goa and scale up the transmission network for power evacuation from generation projects pooled at Raigarh (Chhattisgarh), a Sterlite Power statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sterlite Power today said it has acquired the Rs 1,500 crore Goa-Tamnar Transmission Project.

The project will deliver an incremental 400kV feed to Goa and scale up the transmission network for power evacuation from generation projects pooled at Raigarh (Chhattisgarh), a Sterlite Power statement said.

According to the statement, with 15 power transmission projects including three in Brazil, Sterlite is poised to increase its current market share of 30 per cent of the PPP (public private partnership) market.

The Raigarh pool had been facing high-fault levels and this project aims at creating an alternative path of evacuation. The project will help address the quality of power transfer from generating stations connected to the Raigarh pool.

“With this acquisition, we have increased our footprint of inter-state transmission projects to 21 states. Significantly, we are committed to delivering this project also ahead-of-schedule as has been our track record," Group CEO Pratik Agarwal said in the statement.

Sterlite Power is a global developer of power transmission infrastructure with projects of over 10,000 circuit km and 15,000 MVA in India and Brazil.

tags #Business #Companies #Sterlite Power

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC