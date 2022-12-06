Sterlite Power acquires Kishtwar transmission project in J&K

Sterlite Power, an integrated power transmission developer and solutions provider, on Tuesday said it has acquired a Kishtwar transmission project for a period of 35 years.

Kishtwar Transmission Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) from PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL), was awarded to Sterlite Power through tariff based competitive bidding process, an official release said.

PFCCL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC), a Maharatna public sector enterprise.

It said the project would comprise a 400/132 KV sub-station at Kishtwar and 400 KV Kishenpur-Dulhasti LILO (Line in Line out) transmission line.

"The transmission system will be used for evacuation of 1,000 MW of power from Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project to the Kishtwar sub-station," the official said, adding, "through the Kishtwar Transmission Limited SPV, the company will build, own, operate and maintain a critical transmission project in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of 35 years." Director and Chief Executive Officer - India Transmission Business, Sterlite Power, Manish Agarwal said they are committed to empowering humanity by ensuring power connectivity through its power transmission projects.

"With Kishtwar transmission project, we aim to further strengthen the power infrastructure and usher economic development in the J&K region," Agarwal said.

This will be Sterlite Power's 17th power transmission project in India under the tariff-based competitive bidding.

PTI

