Mar 19, 2018 07:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sterling & Wilson integrates MEP biz, eyes Rs 3,000 cr revenue

As a part of its strategy, the company has decided to integrate all services, including electrical, firefighting, plumbing, integrated building management systems, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) industrial fire and safety, flue-gas desulfurization, process control and instrumentation and industrial clean room EPC under MEP.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sterling & Wilson, a part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group has integrated its entire mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) business and eyes Rs 3,000 crore revenue from this business by 2020.

As a part of its strategy, the company has decided to integrate all services, including electrical, firefighting, plumbing, integrated building management systems, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) industrial fire and safety, flue-gas desulfurization, process control and instrumentation and industrial clean room EPC under MEP.

"Our expertise in infrastructural solutions has allowed us vast potential across multiple sectors, whether it is for MEP, data centers or renewables. This integration will prove to be a major growth driver for the company," chief operating officer for MEP business TP Prakasan told reporters here today.

He said the integration of electrical, firefighting, plumbing, IBMS and HVAC will prove to be a major growth driver for the company, resulting in close to 30 per cent growth for the business in the coming two to three years.

"Coupled with the integration, these newly introduced services are expected to take revenue from the MEP division to Rs 3,000 crore by 2020," Prakasan added.

The company, which currently enjoys a 15 per cent share in the domestic MEP market, plans to enter international geographies like Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal and beyond.

Sterling & Wilson, which has a strong presence in turnkey MEP services, data centres, renewables, diesel generators, cogeneration, storage and hybrid solutions and transmission and distribution verticals expects to close the fiscal year 2018 with revenues of Rs 10,000 crore.

"Keeping in line with demand, we are currently contributing to over 25 per cent of the passive infrastructure space in the country. Considering the scope, we are confident of achieving Rs 10,000 crore sales this fiscal," Prakasan added.

