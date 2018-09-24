App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sterling Biotech director at the centre of Rs 5000-crore bank fraud may have fled to Nigeria: Report

Sandesara was arrested in Dubai in August, based on a non-bailable arrest warrant issued by an Indian court.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nitin Sandesara, absconding director of a Gujarat-based pharmaceuticals firm Sterling Biotech, which is being probed in a Rs 5,000 crore fraud case, may have fled to Nigeria, according to a report by The Times of India.

Sandesara was arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) in August, based on a non-bailable arrest warrant issued by an Indian court. However, according to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), he is not in there and may have fled, the report states.

“There were reports that Nitin Sandesara was detained by UAE authorities in Dubai in the second week of August. The information was incorrect. He was never detained in Dubai. He and other family members probably left for Nigeria much before that,” an official told the newspaper.

Sandesara’s brother Chetan Sandesara and sister-in-law Dipti Sandesara are also believed to be hiding in Nigeria, the report adds.

related news

CBI had booked Vadodara-based Sterling Biotech, its directors Chetan Sandesara, Dipti Sandesara, Rajbhushan Omprakash Dixit, Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara and former Andhra Bank director Anup Garg and a few others in connection with an alleged Rs 5,000-crore bank fraud case.

It is alleged that the company took loans of over Rs 5,000 crore from a consortium led by Andhra Bank which had turned into non-performing assets.

As per the FIR, the total pending dues of the group of companies were Rs 5,383 crore as on December 31, 2016. The ED has taken the FIR into cognisance. Multiple prosecution complaints or charge sheets have also been filed by it before a special court.

It had also attached assets worth over Rs 4,700 crore of the pharmaceutical firm in June.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 12:29 pm

tags #CBI #ED #India #Legal #Nitin Sandesara #Sterling Biotech

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.