Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sterling and Wilson Solar begins construction of 200MW solar project in Australia

The turnkey solar EPC (engineering procurement and construction) project -- Wellington Solar Farm -- is being developed by Lightsource BP, an independent global leader in the funding, development, acquisition and management of solar PV projects, Sterling and Wilson Solar said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Shapoorji Pallonji group firm Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL) on Monday said the company has begun construction of a 200 MW solar project in Australia.

The turnkey solar EPC (engineering procurement and construction) project -- Wellington Solar Farm -- is being developed by Lightsource BP, an independent global leader in the funding, development, acquisition and management of solar PV projects, Sterling and Wilson Solar said in a statement.

Wellington Solar Farm is a solar photovoltaic (PV) independent power project (IPP) being constructed on 490 Ha (hectare) of land, northeast of the town of Wellington in New South Wales.

Close

The project is planned to be commissioned by December 2020 and once operational, the plant will produce enough solar energy to power 70,000 homes, and save 336,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, which is the equivalent of taking 121,580 cars off the road, the statement added.

related news

"This will be one of the larger and significant projects being built in Australia. We will leverage from our recent acquisition of GCo Solar in Australia which has executed Solar projects for major developers," Bikesh Ogra, Director and Global CEO, SWSL said.

Sterling and Wilson Solar has been executing projects globally and has to its credit more than 8.8 GWp of high performing solar power projects in various geographies.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 02:35 pm

tags #Australia #Business #Companies #Shapoorji Pallonji Group #solar project #Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd

