English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live Now Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 webinars
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy net loss narrows to Rs 99 crore in Q3

    Total income of the company stood at Rs 417.65 crore in the October-December quarter as against Rs 1,502.23 crore during the corresponding period of previous year.

    PTI
    January 19, 2023 / 08:29 PM IST
    The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 428.78 crore in the year-ago period

    The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 428.78 crore in the year-ago period

    Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) on Thursday said it has narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 99.15 crore during December quarter, mainly due to lower expenses.

    The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 428.78 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

    Total income of the company stood at Rs 417.65 crore in the October-December quarter as against Rs 1,502.23 crore during the corresponding period of previous year.

    Total expenses of the company also came down to Rs 512.79 core in the quarter from Rs 1,918.68 crore.
    PTI
    Tags: #q3 results #result #Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
    first published: Jan 19, 2023 08:29 pm