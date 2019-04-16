Sterling and Wilson files paper for Rs 4,500-cr IPO

Sterling and Wilson, a solar engineering, procurement and construction firm promoted by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise about Rs 4,500 crore through an initial public offer.

The IPO will be an offer for sale by the company's chairman Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala and Shapoorji Pallonji and Company, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), Deutsche Equities India, IIFL Holdings, SBI Capital Markets are the global coordinators and book running lead managers. IndusInd Bank and YES Securities (India) are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The shares of Sterling and Wilson are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Sterling and Wilson is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar EPC solutions provider. The company's order book was Rs 4,309.09 crore as of December 31, 2018.

The company has operations in 26 countries, and use its subsidiaries and branch offices globally for operations.