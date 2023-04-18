Sterling and Wilson bags orders worth Rs 1,080 crore

Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd has bagged three rural electrification orders worth Rs 1,080 crore.

While one order is from Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Ltd (CSPDCL) in Rajnandgaon district, Chhattisgarh, two others are from South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL) in Nalanda (also covering districts in Nawada) and Gaya.

The projects, aimed at development of distribution infrastructure at electric supply circle, will impact lives of lakhs of people in the regions, and come with a 30-month timeline, a company statement said.

These are turnkey projects awarded under the revamped reforms-based and results-linked, distribution sector scheme.

Sterling and Wilson is a leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company in the country. It also operates across more than 30 nations with a strong presence in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Australia.

PTI