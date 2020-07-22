App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 12:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Steel Strips Wheels expects to clock revenue worth over Rs 325 crore in FY21

PTI
 
 
Auto component maker Steel Strips Wheels on July 22 said it will clock a revenue of more than Rs 325 crore in the current fiscal year with sale of over 10 lakh alloy wheels, based on current orders. This will represent over 300 per cent growth over last financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) stated: "On the basis of current market scenario and available orders, SSWL shall cross more than 1 million (10 lakh) alloy wheels sales resulting in total revenue of more than Rs 325 crore in financial year 2020-21."

Earlier this week, Steel Strips Wheels had received orders worth USD 1.5 million (about Rs 11.25 crore) for over 1.45 lakh wheels for the US caravan trailer market.

Last week, SSWL had received orders worth EUR 1,78,000 (Rs 1.51 crore) from the European Union and the US.

The company also secured orders worth USD 1,40,000 (around Rs 1.05 crore) along with maiden order for alloy wheels from the EU market.

Earlier this month, it had bagged orders worth USD 1 million (about Rs 7.5 crore) for over 1.19 lakh wheels for the US caravan trailer market.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.