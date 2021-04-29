MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Steel Strips Wheels bags orders worth Rs 25 crore from US, Europe

The export orders of over 170,000 wheels for US and EU are for caravan trailer market, US mobile home and US Truck trailer markets, SSWL said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
April 29, 2021 / 01:35 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Auto components maker Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) on Thursday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 25 crore from the US and Europe.

The export orders of over 170,000 wheels for US and EU are for caravan trailer market, US mobile home and US Truck trailer markets, SSWL said in a regulatory filing.

The company will complete the execution of orders by early July 21 from its Chennai and Dappar plants, it added.

"Orders of similar capacity are anticipated in coming months from similar customer base as businesses continue to recover rapidly," the filing said.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Europe #Steel Strips Wheels #United States
first published: Apr 29, 2021 01:35 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.