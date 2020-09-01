Steel Strips Wheels bags orders worth $455,000 from US, EU

Auto component maker Steel Strips Wheels on Tuesday said it has received orders worth over $455,000 (about Rs 3.32 crore) for about 42,000 wheels for the US and EU trailer market. In a regulatory filing, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) said it has received new export orders worth over $455,000 from the US and European Union (EU) trailer market to be executed in September and October from its Chennai plant.

The company said orders of similar capacity are anticipated from the same customer base as businesses have picked up speed.

On Monday, SSWL said it has received orders worth over $46,000 for about 3,700 wheels for the US caravan trailer market.

Last week, SSWL had received orders worth over EUR 253,000 (around Rs 2.20 crore) for about 37,000 wheels for the EU caravan trailer market.