App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 12:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Steel Strips Wheel expects to reach 75% of pre-COVID-19 levels of production by September

The company has three production facilities in Punjab, Chennai and Jamshedpur. While the unit at Dappar in Punjab and Oragadam in Chennai mainly produce passenger car wheels, the plant at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand rolls out truck wheels. The three plants have a combined total annual capacity of 16.6 million wheels.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Auto components maker Steel Strips Wheel Ltd (SSWL) on Monday said all its plants are currently functional following lockdown relaxations and the company expects to reach 75 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels of production by September this year.

All the plants are catering to customer demand based on each location, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company has three production facilities in Punjab, Chennai and Jamshedpur. While the unit at Dappar in Punjab and Oragadam in Chennai mainly produce passenger car wheels, the plant at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand rolls out truck wheels. The three plants have a combined total annual capacity of 16.6 million wheels.

Close

"We expect capacity utilization improving steadily in all across the plants and finally reach 75 per cent of pre-COVID-19 levels of production by September 2020. The volume delivery will rise strongly going into September 2020," it added.

related news

The company further said the numbers from June to september looks promising and expects to reach a gross revenue rate of Rs 125 crore to Rs 130 crore, by September this year.

SSWL said it expects to roll out 6.75 lakh wheels in June, 9.25 lakh wheels in July, 10.5 lakh wheels in August and 11.1 lakh units in September.

"The volume support is backed heavily by very strong performance in tractor, exports and alloy wheel segment. Exports should report the highest ever numbers from July onwards with a very strong trajectory visible from the segment," the company said in the filing.

Besides, the company said it expects alloy wheel capacity to "hit close to 80-90 per cent capacity monthly run rate by the October-December quarter contributing to a strong comeback by the company".

The passenger vehicles and two-three wheeler segment will start making its contribution from July onwards and are expected to steadily improve going into the Indian festive season, it said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 12:23 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Steel Strips Wheels

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

'We have come a long way': Hardeep Singh Puri remembers Air India's first-ever international flight

'We have come a long way': Hardeep Singh Puri remembers Air India's first-ever international flight

Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 30

Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 30

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.