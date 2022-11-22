English
    Steel Strip Wheels to set up EV joint venture with Israel's Redler Technologies

    The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding for the same and will collaborate on EV controllers for two-, three- and four-wheelers, Steel Strip Wheels Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    November 22, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
     
     
    Auto component maker Steel Strip Wheels Ltd on Tuesday said it has entered into a pact to form a joint venture with Israel's Redler Technologies for development, manufacturing and sales of motion controllers for electric vehicles in India.

    The association will synergise the company's manufacturing capability, large consumer access and strong Indian presence with Redler's access to advanced technology, it added.

    While Steel Strip Wheels is an automotive wheel maker, Redler is into design, development and production of servo motion control systems, intelligent circuit breakers and power distribution systems, the filing said.
    first published: Nov 22, 2022 01:35 pm