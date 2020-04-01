App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 10:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Steel PSUs pay over Rs 773cr under govt's Vivad se Vishwas scheme

"Several Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) under the Ministry of Steel have made payment of due tax to the government under Vivad Se Vishwas scheme by March 31, 2020," it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Steel PSUs have paid tax dues of over Rs 773 crore till March 31 under the government's Vivad Se Vishwas scheme, an official statement said. The government initiated the scheme with the objective of reducing income tax litigation, generate timely revenues and help taxpayers to end their tax disputes with the department by paying the disputed tax and get waiver from payment of interest and penalty, the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.

"Several Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) under the Ministry of Steel have made payment of due tax to the government under Vivad Se Vishwas scheme by March 31, 2020," it said.

As per the statement, NMDC has paid the highest Rs 697.96 crore under the scheme.

Close
Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has paid Rs 46.16 crore, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) Rs 26.5 crore, MOIL Rs 1.78 crore, KIOCL Rs 0.60 crore and JKMDC 0.11 crore, it added.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 10:42 pm

tags #Business #India #NMDC

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.