HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2018 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Steel prices remain flat in thin trade

Traders said absence of worthwhile activity from construction units, mainly kept steel prices unaltered.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Lethargic conditions persisted at the local steel market in the national capital today as prices continued to trade in a tight range in the absence of buying support and settled at the previous levels.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs per tonne):

Saria Kamdhenu: 8-mm Rs 54,000, 10-mm Rs 53,400, 12-mm Rs 52,200, 16-25 mm Rs 52,200.

MS Angle: (50x5) (50x6) Rs 42,000, (40x5) (40x6) Rs 42,800.

Angle Capital (IS) (40X5) (40x6) Rs 44,100, (35X5)(65X6) Rs 44,600, Girder (125X65) Rs 41,000.
First Published on Jul 7, 2018 03:36 pm

