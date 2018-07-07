Steel prices remain flat in thin trade

Lethargic conditions persisted at the local steel market in the national capital today as prices continued to trade in a tight range in the absence of buying support and settled at the previous levels.

Traders said absence of worthwhile activity from construction units, mainly kept steel prices unaltered.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs per tonne):

Saria Kamdhenu: 8-mm Rs 54,000, 10-mm Rs 53,400, 12-mm Rs 52,200, 16-25 mm Rs 52,200.

MS Angle: (50x5) (50x6) Rs 42,000, (40x5) (40x6) Rs 42,800.

Angle Capital (IS) (40X5) (40x6) Rs 44,100, (35X5)(65X6) Rs 44,600, Girder (125X65) Rs 41,000.