App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 05, 2018 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Steel export to US may fall by 9-14 MT after Trump's duty hike

Export of steel to the US from various countries is likely to fall by 9-14 million tonne (MT) as Trump government decides to impose higher tariff on import of steel and aluminium, says a report.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Export of steel to the US from various countries is likely to fall by 9-14 million tonne (MT) as Trump government decides to impose higher tariff on import of steel and aluminium, says a report.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would impose 25 percent import tariff on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium to protect US producers.

"We estimate that steel exports to the US by other countries can decline by 9-14 MT due to imposition of higher import duties and ramp-up in its domestic steel mill utilisation rates by 80-85 percent from 72 percent at present," said a report by Kotak Institutional Equities.

The US produced 82 MT steel in 2017 and imported 36 MT. The imports can fall to 22-25 MT if the US steel production increases to 91-96 MT assuming mill utilisations improve to 80-85 percent.

Major steel exporters to the US comprise Canada, Brazil, South Korea, Mexico and Russia which together account for close to 60 percent of the shipments. India exported close to 0.9 MT steel to America in 2017.

The report further said it "expects a low direct impact of US trade protection on the global steel markets - 9-14 MT is close to 2-3 percent of global steel trade of 460 MT and 0.6-0.9 per cent of the global steel demand."

The report was titled 'Kotak Metals and Mining (Attractive): US import tariffs - expect limited impact'.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC