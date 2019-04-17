App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Steel demand in India expected to grow above 7% in 2019 & 2020: World Steel Association

The global steel body in its report, titled 'Short Range Outlook April 2019', said it forecasts that global steel demand may reach 1,735 million tonne (MT) in 2019, a rise of 1.3 percent over 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Steel demand in India is expected to grow above 7 percent in the current as well as next year, according to the World Steel Association.

The global steel body in its report, titled 'Short Range Outlook April 2019', said it forecasts that global steel demand may reach 1,735 million tonne (MT) in 2019, a rise of 1.3 percent over 2018.

In 2020, the demand is projected to grow 1 percent to 1,752 MT, it said.

"In developed economies, steel demand grew by 1.8 percent in 2018 following a resilient 3.1 percent growth in 2017. We expect demand to further decelerate to 0.3 percent in 2019 and 0.7 percent in 2020, reflecting a deteriorating trade environment," the body said.

Steel demand in emerging economies, excluding China, is expected to grow 2.9 percent and 4.6 percent in 2019 and 2020, respectively, it said.

For India, it said, "The wide range of continuing infrastructure projects is likely to support growth in steel demand above 7 percent in both 2019 and 2020."

In developing economies in Asia, excluding China, the demand is expected to grow by 6.5 percent and 6.4 percent in 2019 and 2020, respectively, making it the fastest-growing region in the global steel industry, it added.

The global association represents steel producers, including nine of the world's 10 largest firms, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Its members represent around 85 percent of global steel production.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 06:48 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs CSK Match in Hyderabad: Chennai to bat fir ...

Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn: He could quietly replace Alok Nath i ...

Ranveer, Parineeti, Bhumi: Here are the spa therapies Bollywood actors ...

Kalank Movie Review: Watch it only if you are a Varun Dhawan and Alia ...

IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan showoff ...

Sonam Kapoor has something to say on nepotism and we’re not sure if ...

2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya joins B ...

Exclusive: Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to feature Bhumi Pednekar and thi ...

Exclusive: Atif Aslam’s song removed from Ajay Devgn's film De De P ...

E-Buzz: Rendezvous With Brett Lee

World Heritage Day 2019: Why and How April 18 is Celebrated as World H ...

With Immigration Issue on Boil, Assam's 7 Lakh First-Time Voters Take ...

Anne Hathaway Says that Giving Up Drinking is Not a Moralistic Stance

Mehbooba Mufti Accuses Armed Forces of Using Chemicals to Disfigure Bo ...

Meet Pragya Thakur: Sanyasin at 14, Terror Suspect, Cancer Fighter & N ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Pant, Rayudu & Saini to be World Cup Standbys

IPL 2019 | Virat Kohli Sports a New Avatar

Phase 2 Polls in Uttar Pradesh to Decide Fate of Two Veteran Actors

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP fields Pragya Singh Thakur against ...

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2019: GST, demonetisation no longer issues ...

Tamil Nadu Elections 2019: Vellore DMK candidate hits out at Election ...

China claims Masood Azhar issue at UNSC headed for settlement

Late art historian's work, 'Assassin's Creed' could help rebuild Notre ...

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Q4 Earnings: Here's why Morgan Stanley believes Indian companies will ...

Wipro Q4: With revenue outlook gloomy; what should you do with the sto ...

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 13: Under Deoras, Sangh wi ...

Kalank movie review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are charming in the mids ...

50 lakh people lost jobs since demonetisation in 2016, reveals latest ...

Jet Airways to ground all operations temporarily from tonight as lende ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Tottenham must take advantage of Pep Guardiola’s d ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Hyundai Venue SUV India launch LIVE: Compact SUV to debut Hyundai's Bl ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.