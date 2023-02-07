The only statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in North America was stolen from a park in Californias San Jose city.

"We regret to inform our community that the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Guadalupe River Park is missing," San Joses Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services tweeted on Friday.

It is not clear when the statue was taken, the KTVU reported.

The statue was given to the city as a gift from Pune -- San Jose's sister city in India. It is the only statue of the Maratha ruler in North America.

The city is deeply saddened that this landmark has been stolen. We are working with community leaders to find solutions and will provide updates as we receive them, the department said in a tweet.

Authorities are investigating the matter and have sought help from the public, the department said.