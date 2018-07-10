States' performance in doing business ranking shows remarkable progress: CII

States' performance in the ease of doing the business ranking by the World Bank and DIPP shows that remarkable progress has been made in improving climate over the last four years and the results are now visible on the ground, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said on Tuesday.

"The innovative partnership between the Central and state governments in a spirit of cooperative and competitive federalism to facilitate investments across the country is yielding notable results," CII President Rakesh Bharti Mittal said.

Andhra Pradesh has topped the ease of doing annual business ranking of states and Union Territories by the World Bank and Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

Telangana and Haryana are at the second and third positions, respectively, according to a statement issued by DIPP.

Others in the top ten are Jharkhand (4), Gujarat (5), Chhattisgarh (6), Madhya Pradesh (7), Karnataka (8), Rajasthan (9) and West Bengal (10).

Meghalaya was ranked last at 36th position.

DIPP in collaboration with the World Bank conducts an annual reform exercise for all states/UTs under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP).