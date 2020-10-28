States controlling COVID-19 testing to show lower number of cases, says Thyrocare

Thyrocare Technologies on October 28 said that many state governments were controlling COVID-19 testing to show reduced numbers of cases due to pressure on them to show lower infections than others.

“To be very honest, government is still controlling. I am not referring to the Maharashtra government, it’s all over the country. In some states, Thyrocare has been told not to pick up samples, verbally. In some states – ‘don’t report to ICMR, reverse the data, we will tell you the cut-off, then you report’,” said A Velumani, CMD & CEO of Thyrocare Technologies, in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

.@Thyrocare's @velumania says Govt is controlling testing & asking us not to pick up samples & that there is pressure for one state to show lower numbers than others. Watch the conversation herehttps://t.co/vLfxhy0CVU

— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) October 28, 2020

“Let me tell you that because of antibody levels rising, the number of people getting admitted in hospitals is reducing, number of beds are either stagnating or coming down. So positive side is happening but the government is unnecessarily panicked to show the neighbouring state that ‘I am a better state’. They are controlling the numbers and this is unfair,” he added.

“The Maharashtra government has cut rates of the RT-PCR COVID-19 test. The state now has the cheapest COVID-19 test in the country. “Reduction of the COVID test price in Maharashtra will not impact quality,” said Velumani.

However, he added that the COVID-19 test prices going down but volumes not rising is a concern for the industry.

“We were doing around 7,000 tests almost 60 days back per day, today only 2,500 tests and this is because Rapid Antigen Detection Test (RADT) has come in,” he said.

Source: CNBC-TV18