States’ borrowings via SDL stay low in April as Centre opens interest-free loan spigot

Manish M. Suvarna
Apr 19, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

In the last three auctions of SDL in April, states raised just Rs 16,300 crore against an estimate of Rs 39,300 crore, RBI data shows

Fundraising by states through state development loans (SDL) has remained lower in April, so far, than the budgeted amount due to heavy borrowings in March and the availability of interest-free loans from the Centre.

SDL is a bond issued by state governments to fund their fiscal deficits.

Dealers said the lower fundraising is witnessed after heavy borrowing by states in March and interest-free loans announced by the government in the Union Budget 2023-24.

“The central government continues to extend the 50-year interest-free loan facility to states for one more year. Hence, states tend to borrow less through SDL during the first few months of the financial year,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincorp.