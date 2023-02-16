 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
States’ borrowing costs may rise further in coming auctions, say experts

Manish M. Suvarna
Feb 16, 2023 / 05:18 PM IST

In the last four weeks, the weighted average yield on the 10-year state development loans has risen by 5-7 basis points.

The borrowing costs of states is likely to rise in the coming auctions, with the quantum of rise hinging on the size of issuances and overall rising interest rate scenario, experts said.

“The yields will continue to fluctuate depending upon the issuance size of the SDL (state development loan) auction every week.  Whenever the scheduled SDL auction amount goes above Rs 20,000 crore, the yields tend to go upwards,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincorp.

In the last four weeks, the weighted average yield on the 10-year SDL has risen by 5-7 basis points. At the February 14 auction, the cut-off yield on the 10-year SDL ranged between 7.71 and 7.72 percent.

According to money market dealers, the average of the 10-year SDL cut-off on January 24 was 7.65 percent, on January 31 it was at 7.67 percent, 7.66 percent on February 7 and 7.72 percent on February 14.