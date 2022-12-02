 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
State tax cut policies prop up income, fanning inflation worries

New York Times
Dec 02, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST

New income data released Thursday suggests that the state help is, in fact, making a difference to consumers by notably boosting their incomes.

For months, economists have warned that efforts by states to buffer their constituents from rising prices with tax rebates and stimulus checks might, paradoxically, make inflation worse by giving consumers more money to spend.

New income data released Thursday suggests that the state help is, in fact, making a difference to consumers by notably boosting their incomes. That could fan price increases going forward if it helps to fuel continued solid spending.

According to the report, personal income climbed by 0.7% in October, notably more than the 0.4% the previous month, partly because of increases in government social benefits that “primarily” reflected “one-time refundable tax credits issued by states,” the report said.

Solid income gains — which are also being fueled by higher wages and salaries — could give consumers more confidence to keep opening their wallets as they head into the holiday season. That could in turn give companies the ability to continue charging more for goods and services at a time when inflation is proving stubbornly rapid.

Prices as measured by the personal consumption expenditures index rose by 6% in the year through October, according to a report from the Commerce Department. That was a slower increase than in the month before, but inflation remains three times the Federal Reserve’s target despite hopeful recent signs that it is beginning to moderate.

How much state help will fuel consumption — and future price increases — is an open question.