English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live | FM Nirmala Sitharaman on India's G20 Presidency Target
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    State-run telcos MTNL, BSNL line up $2.34 billion debt sales

    Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd intend to raise an aggregate of 193.56 billion Indian rupees through government-guaranteed bonds, the bankers said.

    Reuters
    November 01, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

    Indian corporate bond market participants are braced for a heavy supply of government-guaranteed bonds over the next few weeks, as state-run telecom giants MTNL and BSNL aim to raise $2.34 billion, three merchant bankers said.

    Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd intend to raise an aggregate of 193.56 billion Indian rupees through government-guaranteed bonds, the bankers said.

    MTNL plans to raise 109.10 billion rupees in November. It is set to seek bids next week and will meet bankers and investors on Tuesday, according to the bankers.

    The telecom company is looking to issue bonds maturing in 10 years and will pay a semi-annual coupon, similar to how central government bonds are priced.

    MTNL and BSNL both received the sovereign guarantee to raise 109.10 billion rupees and 84.46 billion rupees, respectively, in the current financial year, the government said in September.

    Close

    Related stories

    Despite the guarantee, the spread over sovereign bonds may widen this time.

    "The companies may have to pay a higher yield this time as the market is not that favourable," said one of the bankers, adding that the companies are being advised to spread out the borrowing.

    MTNL had said in August that it plans to issue sovereign guarantee bonds worth 175.770 billion rupees and would use the proceeds to service older bonds and bank loans.

    The last time MTNL tapped the bond market was in October-December 2020, when it raised an aggregate of around 65 billion rupees through two 10-year government-guaranteed bond issuances at a semi-annual coupon of 6.85% and 7.05%.

    Meanwhile, BSNL may also launch a 10-year bond issuance at the end of November or in early December, bankers said.

    The company had raised 85 billion rupees through 10-year bonds at a semi-annual coupon of 6.79% in September 2020. ($1 = 82.6850 Indian rupees)

     
    Reuters
    Tags: #BSNL #debt sales #MTNL
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 01:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.