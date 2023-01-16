 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
State-run OMCs likely to perform better in Q3 amid lower marketing losses

Shubhangi Mathur
Jan 16, 2023 / 08:49 PM IST

As petrol marketing margins hover around Rs 10 per litre, LPG and diesel crack margins stay steady, the average oil price declines, and the currency stabilises, happy days may be here again for OMCs.

Oil Marketing companies (OMCs) are likely to perform better in the third quarter of the current financial year compared to the September quarter on account of lower marketing losses and higher gross refining margins (GRM).

According to brokerages, healthy petrol marketing margins and decline in crude oil prices would work in favour of the oil companies.

“Although we expect OMCs results to be operationally better (Q3 EBIDTA loss of Rs 8.5 bn vs Rs 201 bn in September 2022, excluding LPG grants of Rs 220 bn), we estimate the OMC loss to be Rs 72.4 bn. OMCs will fare better owing to: 1) Lower marketing losses (blended loss of Rs 3 vs Rs 8.7 in Q2), 2) Higher GRMs, 3) No inventory loss. In Q4, margins will improve due to profitable blended marketing margins (currently Rs 1.5 / litre), as also refining strength,” said Avishek Datta, Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher, in a report.

In the second quarter, state-run OMCs — Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) — had reported consolidated losses for a second consecutive quarter, of Rs 3,805.73 crore, as they struggled with low marketing margins on the sale of petrol, diesel, and domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

According to Bloomberg estimates, IOCL is expected to post a net profit of Rs 2,299.80 crore in the December quarter, compared to a net loss of Rs 272.35 crore in the second quarter (Q2FY23). HPCL is expected to report net loss of Rs 336.40 crore in the third quarter, compared to net loss of Rs 2,172 crore for the quarter ended September 2022. BPCL is expected to post a net loss of Rs 675.30 crore in Q3, against a net loss of Rs 338.49 crore in the quarter ended September 30.

The three firms are expected to announce their third quarter earnings later this month or in February.