 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

State-run banks seek dividend relief from government: Report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

The state-run banks saw record profits in the current fiscal and any relief extended on the dividend front to banks could chip away at the government's fiscal deficit number pegged at 6.4% especially as the divestment receipts are likely to disappoint.

State-run banks have sought a lesser dividend payout for the current fiscal (2022-23) as they look forward to shore up their capital reserves in the wake of banking turmoil globally.

"Given the current stress in the global banking sector, it is important that banks have that extra capital to absorb any systemic shocks," an Economic Times report quoted a banker, who requested anonymity, as saying.

The discussions are ongoing between the bankers and the government and a meeting has already happened in February on the issue, the report in the Economic Times quoted another banker as saying.

The state-run banks saw record profits in the current fiscal and any relief extended on the dividend front to banks could chip away at the government's fiscal deficit number pegged at 6.4% especially as the divestment receipts are likely to disappoint.