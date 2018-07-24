State-owned oil companies spend 20% of yearly capex target in Q1

With global crude prices shooting up on account of sanctions on Iranian crude and other extraneous factors, state-owned firms are investing heavily in enhancing distribution channels, refining facilities, exploration and production to capitalize on the parallel rise in demand and prices.

Oil firms have already spent Rs 17,544 crore in the first quarter of the present financial year, almost a fifth of their total planned capital expenditure for the 12 months ending March 2019.

Indain Oil Corporation (IOCL), the country's largest retailer, spent Rs 5,852 crore, the most among all Indian refiners. This amounts to a quarter of the company's capex target for the financial year.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation invested Rs 5,821 crore in upstream activities, 18.14 percent of its annual outlay for 2018-19. Its overseas arm ONGC Videsh, in turn, spent Rs 1,073 crore of the Rs 5,886 crore it was allocated for the whole year.

In terms of proportion of total allocation for the year, Bharat Petroleum Corporation spent the most among Indian oil companies, exhausting 28 percent of its annual spending target of Rs 7,400 crore in the first three months of the fiscal year.

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) was relatively thrifty, spending only 14 percent of its annual outlay of Rs 8,425 crore in the quarter gone by.

A rise in demand for petrol, diesel, and cooking gas drove up sales of petroleum products by 5.1 percent year on year in the April-June period to 54.22 million tonnes.

In addition to meeting local demand, India also exports petroleum products after refining imported crude. The reinforcements in infrastructure is aimed at meeting local demand and retaining the country's share in the export market.

With Indian oil companies planning expansions, India's refining capacity is slated to increase from 248 million tonnes to 439 million tonnes per annum by 2030. Investment in production units, storage and distribution pipelines are being planned to meet the demand for refined petroleum products.

The government's decision to expedite a push towards greater use of natural gas has prompted oil companies to pursue liquefied natural gas projects. Investment is expected to remain high in the next quarter given that the process of issuing 86 natural gas distribution licenses is underway.