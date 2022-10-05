English
    State ministry reports leak at German nuclear plant, experts investigating

    The defective line is part of the concentrate treatment system and is located in the restricted area of the reactor building of the nuclear power plant, a statement said, adding that a small radioactive contamination was detected.

    Reuters
    October 05, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST
    A leak occurred during flushing measures on a discharge line at the nuclear power plant in Brunsbuettel, northern Germany, on Sept. 28, the energy ministry of Schleswig-Holstein said on Wednesday.

    The reactor safety authority has tasked experts with conducting further supervisory reviews in the matter.

    The Brunsbuettel nuclear power plant has already been permanently shut down since 2007. The decommissioning permit was issued at the end of 2018 and dismantling of the plant has begun.
    first published: Oct 5, 2022 08:14 pm
