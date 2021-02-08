State health spending should be increased by over 8%: 15th Finance Commission

Representative image

The 15th Finance Commission of India for FY22-26, recommended in its report that health spending by states should be increased to more than 8 percent of their Budget by 2022.

Further, it also recommended that primary health care should be the number one fundamental commitment of each and every state and that primary health expenditure should be increased to two-thirds of the total health expenditure by 2022.

It has also recommended that the public health expenditure of the Union and states together should be increased in a progressive manner to reach 2.5 percent of GDP by 2025

The XV FC has also awarded a total grant in aid of Rs 1,06,606 crore to support the health sector.

It said that the grants for the health sector would be unconditional.

"We recommend health grants aggregating to Rs. 70,051 crore for urban health and wellness centres (HWCs), building-less sub centre, PHCs (Primary Health Centres), CHCs (Community Health Centres), block level public health units, support for diagnostic infrastructure for the primary healthcare activities and conversion of rural sub centres and PHCs to HWCs," XV FC said in its report.

The 15th Finance Commission also recommended that Rs 15,265 crore out of the total grant in aid be allocated for critical care hospitals which will include Rs. 13,367 crore for general States and Rs 1,898 crore for NEH States.

The report also stated that Rs. 469 crore must be allotted to states for building public health laboratories and Rs. 2,725 crore for starting DNB courses in district hospitals for overcoming the shortfall of specialists.

The 15th Finance Commission also recommended that an All India Medical and Health Service under Section 2A of the All-India Services Act, 1951 must be constituted to alleviate the inter-State disparity in the availability of medical doctors.

"For this purpose, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) would need to do annual recruitments, based on the state-wise requisitions by each State Government. We urge the Union Government to implement this proposal in coordination with state Governments," the 15th Finance Commission said.

It also said that the Medical Council of India (MCI)/National Medical Council (NMC) should develop small courses on wellness clinic, basic surgical procedures, anaesthesia, obstetrics and gynaecology, eye, ENT etc. for MBBS doctors and encourage AYUSH as an elective subject for medicine undergraduates.

"Measures should be taken to assign a larger role for nursing professionals and the concept of nurse practitioner, physician assistant and nurse anaesthetist should be introduced for better utilisation of nursing professionals. The early passage of this legislation should be fast-tracked given its multiplier benefits," it recommended.