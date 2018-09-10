App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

State govts rake in more revenues as fuel prices rise: Report

The state-level value added tax/sales tax is imposed ad valorem — which means a tax that is imposed in proportion to the value of the goods.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

State governments are seeing their coffers being filled with the rise in fuel prices. According to a Financial Express report, the state-level value added tax (VAT)/sales tax is imposed ad valorem -- which means a tax that is imposed in proportion to the value of goods.

This means that an rise in fuel prices would increase tax revenues that are due to state governments. The Central government however, does not see a significant change in tax rules as the excise duty imposed is based on the quantity of petrol and diesel.

Petrol Prices

The report cited analysis and said that states like Maharashtra collected Rs 5.49 crore more on September 3 from sales tax on petrol and diesel in comparison to collections on April 1.

Tamil Nadu collected Rs 3.69 crore more revenue, while West Bengal collected an additional Rs 2.06 crore in the same time period. Delhi excess collection amounted to Rs 1 crore more on September 3, from taxes as compared to April 1.

The report pointed out that Maharashtra’s state government collected Rs 25.82 per litre on petrol on April 1, which rose to Rs 27.24 per litre on September 3. Delhi’s state government was receiving Rs 15.68 per litre as VAT/sales tax on petrol sold on April 1. This increased to Rs 16.85 per litre on September 3.

The central government collected Rs 2,88,442 crore from indirect taxes on crude oil and other oil products in FY18. The states in comparison collected Rs 2,08,893 crore.

VAT and sales tax on petroleum, oil and lubricants account for 90 percent of the revenues from the sector. The remaining comes from other levies, royalties octroi and extra crude oil cess.

On September 10, petrol prices hit a fresh record at Rs 88.12 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 80.73 per litre in Delhi.  The steep rise in crude prices and a falling rupee has impacted consumers, who have to shell out excess amounts for fuel.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 07:57 pm

