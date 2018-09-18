App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

State Bank of India to install solar panels over 10,000 ATMs in 2 years

Currently, nearly 1,200 of the bank's ATMs are running on solar power.

In a step towards becoming carbon neutral, country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is looking to install solar panels over around 10,000 ATMs across the country in the next two years, a senior official said.

"We are going to take this number to up to 10,000 ATMs in the next two years," the bank's chief financial officer, Prashant Kumar, told reporters.

The lender has installed rooftop solar panel on 150 of its building across the country and is in the process of identifying more such locations.

"Our aim is that by next year, close to 250 buildings of the bank will be having solar panels," he said.

The bank is also planning to replace all its vehicles with electric vehicles by 2030. Kumar further said that the bank has embarked on a journey to turn carbon neutral and aims to achieve it by 2030.

It is organising a green marathon starting September 30, to be held in 15 cities across the country.
