State Bank of India slashes interest rates; will your home loan EMIs fall?

Country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced its Marginal Cost of funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 25 bps across all tenors. The one year MCLR has now fallen to 7 percent per annum from 7.25 percent, with effect from June 10.















The bank also slahed its base rate by 75 bps to 7.40 percent from 8.15 percent from June 10.

















This is the thirteenth consecutive reduction in the bank’s MCLR.SBI said it has passed on the entire 40 bps repo rate cut (announced by the Reserve Bank of India on May 22) to its borrowers availing loans linked to the External Benchmark-linked lending Rate (EBR) as well as Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR). As such, SBI’s EBR and RLLR has reduced by 40 bps, as under:- EBR reduced to 6.65 percent per annum from 7.05 percent from July 1

- RLLR reduced to 6.25 percent per annum from 6.65 percent w.e.f June 1.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

EMIs on eligible home loan accounts linked to MCLR will get cheaper by around Rs. 421 and those linked to EBR/RLLR will get cheaper by around Rs 660 for a 30-year loan of Rs 25 lakh.