State Bank of India Q4 Net Profit seen up 66.4% YoY to Rs. 15,167.5 cr: Motilal Oswal

Apr 13, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST

State Bank of India

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January - March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Banking and Financial sector. The brokerage house expects State Bank of India to report net profit at Rs. 15,167.5 crore up 66.4% year-on-year (up 6.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 29 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 40,254.6 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 36.5% Y-o-Y (up 6.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 26,921.9 crore.

