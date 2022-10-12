State Bank of India Q2 Net Profit may dip 28.9% YoY to Rs. 10,690.2 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

The State Bank of India logo is seen on an ATM in Singapore December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas White - RTX21HPI

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects State Bank of India to report net profit at Rs. 10,690.2 crore down 28.9% year-on-year (up 76.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 11.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 32,532.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 22% Y-o-Y (up 54.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 19,703.6 crore.

