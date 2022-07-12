English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Watch the retail industry embrace the digital paradigm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    State Bank of India Q1 Net Profit seen up 7.7% YoY to Rs. 7,001.6 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 16.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 32,154.3 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Broker Research
    July 12, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects State Bank of India to report net profit at Rs. 7,001.6 crore up 7.7% year-on-year (down 23.2% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 16.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 32,154.3 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.


    Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 11.5% Y-o-Y (down 14.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 16,791.3 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Prabhudas_Banks_Hfcs

    Close
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Banks #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll #State Bank of India
    first published: Jul 12, 2022 12:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.