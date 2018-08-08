App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 05:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

State Bank of India plans to increase Yono user base to 250 million in two years

Through Yono, customers can open an SBI bank account digitally, transfer funds, avail of pre-approved personal loan sans any paperwork and get overdraft facility against fixed deposits.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is planning to expand its Yono (you only need one) customer base to 250 million in the next two years, a top bank official said.

At present 2.5 million users are registered under Yono, the digital platform which offers all financial services and lifestyle products and services of the lender. "We have big plans to push Yono and our target is very ambitious for the next two years. We are looking to increase the user base to 250 million," SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar told reporters after the launch of the new digital initiative.

Through Yono, customers can open an SBI bank account digitally, transfer funds, avail of pre-approved personal loan sans any paperwork and get overdraft facility against fixed deposits. Kumar said Yono currently is a separate platform but will soon be integrated to the bank's mobile wallet, Buddy.

Recently, SBI entered into a digital partnership with Reliance Jio to increase it's digital customer base. SBI and Jio has a joint venture for payment bank - Jio Payments Bank - wherein Jio holds 70 per cent and the balance is with SBI.

related news

Meanwhile, the bank today launched a new digital initiative - Mopad (Multi option payment acceptance device), which will enable customers to make payments through cards, Bharat QR, UPI and SBI Buddy (e-wallet) on a point of sale (PoS) terminal.

It will provide digital convenience to customers and ease of doing business for merchants at the same time. For all transactions done through Mopad, the customer will get a charge-slip as a proof of payment, which is not available for traditional Bharat QR/UPI/SBI Buddy transactions.

SBI has 6.23 lakh point of sale (PoS) terminals deployed across the country. It has decided to roll-out the new facility on all PoS terminals in a phased manner.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 05:46 pm

tags #Business #State Bank of India

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.