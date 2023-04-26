 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Startups eye intercity travel, hitching ride on permit exemption for e-buses

Christin Mathew Philip
Apr 26, 2023 / 12:24 PM IST

Electric buses on intercity routes may be a game-changer, but high capital cost is a deterrent

Interior of an inter-city electric bus

An increasing number of passenger transporters are seeking to ply on intercity bus routes by taking advantage of permit exemptions for electric buses in what could be a game changer for long-distance travel.

Intercity bus permits used to be hitherto the preserve of some bus operators in a transport segment allegedly riddled with corruption.

With the Centre aggressively pushing the expansion of highways, intercity bus journey times are likely to reduce, attracting more customers and making the business viable for E-bus operators.

On April 23, Fresh Bus launched its first intercity EV bus service, a 12-meter premium coach with a capacity of 45 seats, on the Bengaluru-Tirupati route.

Sudhakar Reddy Chirra, founder of the Bengaluru-based EV bus startup, told Moneycontrol: “We are rolling out 24 buses on two routes, Bengaluru-Tirupati and Hyderabad-Vijayawada, in the first phase. We have identified the top 100 routes where we will start services in the next phase, which includes Bengaluru-Chennai, Mumbai- Ahmedabad, Goa -Pune and Delhi -Jaipur. The fares will be the same or slightly less than diesel buses.”