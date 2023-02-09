Zomato's Deepinder Goyal post Q3 result: Rough years for tech industry only a blip

Zomato's founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal on February 9 said that he remains optimistic about the food delivery startup's growth in the coming future, even as its loss in the December quarter widened.

Taking to Twitter, Goyal shared the financial results for the third quarter of FY23 and stated, "At Zomato, winter is NOT coming."

In a series of tweets, defending the quarterly performance further, Goyal added, "Rough years for the tech industry are only a blip. Globally, companies may have gone on the defensive but we believe the attack is the best defense."

He also hinted at Zomato's plans of hiring as he posted, "This is the best time to be on the lookout for great talent."

Moneycontrol News