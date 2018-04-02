Zomato reports revenue of $74 million in FY18

Gurgaon-based online platform for food discovery, Zomato on Monday reported a revenue of USD 74 million in FY18 as compared to USD 51 million in FY17, the company states in its blog.

"We did USD 74m in topline in FY18 as compared to USD 51 million in FY17 – 45% growth over last year, " said Deepinder Goyal, CEO and co-founder of Zomato in a statement.

The company said that 30 per cent of its revenues comprised food ordering compared to 18 per cent in FY17. "We are now live in food ordering in 15 cities in India and 5 cities in the Middle East. We hit 5.5 million food orders in March 2018," said Goyal.

In terms of the advertising business, Goyal said, "We had stopped hiring in our ads business as we really wanted to crack the transactions piece as an organisation."

He added, "The number of people in our ad sales team is down 20 percent since last year, but our ads revenue for this year still grew by 20 percent year on year."

The company also claimed that its food delivery business in India grew 48 per cent in March 2018 over the previous month in terms of number of order volume and 55 per cent in terms of revenue.

Zomato Gold contributes 12 per cent of the company's monthly revenue and is thinking to expand it in more cities.

"We are currently at an annualized revenue run rate of USD 100 million. And looking at the last two months our revenue in March is 35 per cent up from January," said Goyal.

According to reports, the company is in talks to raise between USD 200 million to USD 400 million. In early February, Zomato raised USD 200 million from Alibaba Group.