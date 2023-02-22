Zomato pilots quick delivery service of low-priced home-style food in Gurugram

Zomato has launched a new service through which it aims to sell quick and cheap home-style meals to students and office-goers. These meals are priced as low as Rs 89 per serving, excluding delivery costs, and would be available for breakfast (8 am-11:30 am) and lunch (11:30 am- 3:30 pm).

While the new service, named ‘Everyday’, is currently being piloted in Gurugram, the company plans to launch it soon in other cities. The Zomato app claims that food ordered through the service will be delivered in 10-15 minutes.

According to a person close to the development, the infrastructure for this service has been built on the 10-minute food delivery service that Zomato piloted last year and paused recently because of low demand.

“The recipes for the Everyday meals have been created by home chefs who will be responsible for quality control. The food will be prepared at the finishing stations that were meant for the 10-minute food delivery service through food partners,” said a source.

Deepsekhar Choudhury Deepsekhar covers tech and startups at Moneycontrol. Tweets at @deepsekharc