Zomato Piggybank crosses 1 million users in 2 months

Online food delivery platform, Zomato announced that its loyalty program, Zomato Piggybank has crossed over 1 million users in 2 months.



Happy to tell you there are 1 million Piggybank members (and counting)!

A big thank you to those who ordered frequently on Zomato – in just 2 months, we could put together enough to help serve a whopping 5,00,000+ meals for the needy via @AkshayaPatra: https://t.co/tqXUqSabO8 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) September 17, 2018

“We launched Zomato Piggybank two months ago with the objective of rewarding the regular users of our food delivery service, whilst also doing our bit in helping others give back to the society. The 1 million strong user base of Zomato Piggybank has placed over 2 million ordersusing Z coins andaved over Rs 50 million till now,” said Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO, Zomato in a statement

It is a reward points program, and 10 percent of the order value is credited back as Z coins into the user’s Piggybank. It can be redeemed against orders placed at Piggybank partner restaurants.

"Zomato Piggybank restaurant partners have witnessed a 10 percent share shift in the number of orders made by Piggybank users. Piggybank subscribers are now ordering more on a weekly basis, compared to the pre-Piggybank period. This upward trend is for more restaurants to be a part of Piggybank and adding more choices for the Piggybank users," said Mohit Gupta, CEO, food delivery business, Zomato.

The company donates Rs 1 to Akshaya Patra Foundation, an NGO for a mid-day meal programs for children, every time an order is placed using Piggybank. It has raised around Rs 2 million in funds for Akshaya Patra.

The company is also delisting hundreds of non-FSSAI compliant restaurants. It has recently acquired TongueStun, an aggregator of caterers and restaurants for office canteen